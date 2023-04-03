The Steve Jobs Archive is releasing an ebook, Make Something Wonderful

The Steve Jobs Archive is releasing a new free ebook with speeches, interviews, and correspondence from the Apple co-founder, according to an announcement on the archive’s website.

Titled Make Something Wonderful: Steve Jobs in his own words, the book will feature Job’s perspective on “his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all,” the archive says. The book (which the archive technically calls a “digital book”) will also include an introduction by Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs.

Make Something Wonderful is the first big release from the archive since its announcement in September. While the book’s website doesn’t share much more beyond what I’ve included here, I’m guessing it will feel like a book version of the archive’s current website, which includes an email Jobs wrote to himself and some clips from speeches and speaking appearances. One of those is from an internal meeting at Apple, where he says the quote that’s the inspiration for the book’s title: “one of the ways that I believe people express their appreciation to the rest of humanity is to make something wonderful and put it out there.”