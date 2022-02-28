The Steam Deck is an original — like Game Boy before it

Three weeks ago, I opened up a cardboard box containing the Steam Deck, Valve’s incredible new gadget that attempts to make PC gaming portable — and sometimes wildly succeeds. Today, you no longer need to read a 4,000-word review or listen to me explain my giant cartoon heart eyes for 30 minutes on The The Hamden Journalcast to understand my very big feelings: we’ve got a video that shows you the Deck’s biggest wins and its biggest failings.

And it starts with an original Nintendo Game Boy.

That’s right: not a Nintendo Switch. My family’s carefully preserved 1989-era Game Boy, previously featured here. You’ll understand why long before you finish.

Plus, you’ll see and hear a few things that didn’t fit into my text review. How does the noisy fan sound? What’s the Wi-Fi speed like? Want proof I played GameCube games on this thing? It’s all here.

And if you’ve got any more questions by the time you’re done, please send them my way in the comments, @starfire2258 on Twitter, or at [email protected] Not only am I still testing the Deck, I’m also working on a big FAQ.