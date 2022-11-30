The Steam Deck arrives in Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Taiwan on December 17th

Valve’s Steam Deck handheld will start shipping to Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan on December 17th. Reservations for the handheld PC-meets-console opened up through Komodo in August, and customers who preordered will start receiving requests to finalize orders starting December 1st.

The first Steam Deck units in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan will start shipping on December 17th, and Valve says delivery times are expected “to vary from a few days to a couple of weeks.”

In Japan, the Steam Deck is priced at 59,800 yen (approximately $431), ranging up to 99,800 yen (roughly $720) for the top of the line 512GB model. Here’s the full starting pricing in these new regions:

Steam Deck Docking Station reservations can now be placed through Komodo, with free shipping included for those that preorder prior to December 17th. Here’s the full pricing for the Docking Station in these new regions: