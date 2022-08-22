The Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake has a new developer

Embracer Group is moving development on the upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (KOTOR) remake for PS5 and PC from Aspyr Media to a Saber Interactive studio in Eastern Europe, according to Bloomberg.

The game, announced last September in a short trailer during a Sony showcase, was originally being made by Aspyr, which is known for its ports of KOTOR and KOTOR II. But development on the remake was paused after a demo was shown to Lucasfilm and Sony, Bloomberg reported in July.

Saber had been helping with development on the remake, but a cryptic statement in Embracer’s earnings report last week seemed to suggest that Saber could be officially taking over. “One of the Group’s AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group,” Embracer wrote. “This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title.”

In its earnings report, Embracer also said that it’s “not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition.” The company hasn’t announced a public release date for the KOTOR remake. Embracer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Embracer made headlines last week for a swath of acquisitions, including the IP rights to parts of Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Those new purchases join its already large stable of studios, which include the makers of games like Saints Row and Borderlands.