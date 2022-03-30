The Stanley Parable’s rebuilt and expanded ‘Ultra Deluxe’ edition arrives April 27th

It was silly of us to think the ending of The Stanley Parable was actually the end of the game. Ridiculous, even. Catastrophic, possibly.

Nearly 10 years after the award-winning indie game’s debut, original creators Davey Wreden and William Pugh are back with an upgraded, expanded and even stranger version called The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. It’s been in development for more than three years, and it’s finally due to hit Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles on April 27th.

The Ultra Deluxe edition includes expanded storylines, plus new content, secrets and choices. The release date trailer teases employee number 427’s revamped office space and the reality-bending physics at work in the new game. It looks familiar with flashes of the unknown; basic graphics with quietly trippy mechanics. And over the top of it all, a soothing voice narrating your every move.

Crows Crows Crows

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe is a collaboration between Pugh’s studio, Crows Crows Crows, and Wreden, while narrator Kevan Brighting is back as well. The script for the new content is longer than the original game script, and the developers said they tried to implement the fresh mechanics in unexpected ways — which is entirely expected for The Stanley Parable.

“Early in development, the plan was just to bring The Stanley Parable to consoles with a few small tweaks, but as time went on we kept getting more and more excited about what else we could do with the game,” the developers said in a press release. “We learned what we wanted it to be as we were making it.”

Crows Crows Crows

It almost sounds like the new game built itself — but that’d be impossible, right?

… Right?