The stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 is down to its lowest price yet

Look, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a perfectly fine device. But have you considered that it’s also kind of boring? Sure, it sometimes goes on sale for as low as $329, but it’s not exactly a huge upgrade over the last-gen Series 7. Now, as a much more exciting alternative, Walmart is selling the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 in the 41mm cellular configuration with a Milanese Loop strap for $399 ($350 off). You can also pick up the 45mm version with LTE for $429 ($370 off).

Aside from Crash Detection and a new temperature sensor for cycle tracking, the Apple Watch Series 7 is nearly on par with its newer Series 8 brethren. It’s got your usual litany of fitness, heart rate, and sleep tracking, as well as an always-on display and IP6X dust resistance. It was even the first Apple Watch to increase the screen size by a healthy 20 percent, which is why it looks pretty much the same as the Series 8.

Alright, this deal is all business — because it means business. The Logitech MX Keys Mini for Business is on sale for $69.99 ($40 off) at Dell and Lenovo. The latter retailer has the darker graphite color for sale, while the former is discounting that and a gray model.

The MX Keys is a straightforward membrane keyboard for either Windows or macOS, and it uses low-profile scissor switches much like Apple’s latest generations of MacBook keys (you know, the ones that made a comeback after Apple’s colossal failure). It’s got wireless support via Bluetooth, as well as an included 2.4GHz USB receiver, and a claimed battery life of up to 10 days before needing a recharge via USB-C (or up to 30 days when the auto-adjustable backlight is turned off). And no, there’s no RGB here because RGB is not for business.

It’s easy to be the life of the party when taking pictures on an instant film camera (trust me, I know from experience). But the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link 2 allows you to do it with your own phone or digital camera — and it’s on sale for around $90 ($10 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

The Mini Link 2 loads the same Instax Mini film as Fujifilm’s cameras, but it’s just a small printer that wirelessly connects to your phone via an app. From there, you can print actual instant film from digital pictures off your phone, regardless of where the pics came from. Granted, the pictures are credit card-sized and not the highest quality, but they have a charm to their analog feel. But the best part is that you know exactly what you’re going to get when you initiate the print, taking some of the guesswork out of shooting with a dedicated instant film camera.

The Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Controller is on sale at Amazon and direct from Turtle Beach for $49.95 ($30 off), a new low price for the unique peripheral. The hybrid controller, which works in a wired configuration on Xbox consoles and offers wireless connectivity for PC and Android, comes with a mountable clip for phones of all sizes, allowing you to use it for cloud gaming.

Although there are more seamless solutions for accessing cloud streaming services — including dedicated mobile devices like the Backbone One and Razer Kishi — the Recon Cloud gets to play in both worlds. Unlike most controllers that clip onto your phone, the Recon Cloud also functions as a regular controller you can use with other systems. It even features all the audio tricks found on the standard Recon controller, like a mode for hearing footsteps better, though they only work in wired mode.