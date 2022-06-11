The Sonos Roam is on sale for $37 off at Best Buy and B&H Photo

Welcome to the weekend! We’re kicking things off today with a rare deal on the superb Sonos Roam, which remains one of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve ever tested. Regularly $179.99, you can currently buy it from Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Sonos for just $143.20, the speaker’s best price to date. That’s less than the typical cost of the cheaper Sonos Roam SL, which is essentially the same speaker but without the built-in microphone.

The pint-sized, portable speaker sounds great and comes equipped with a number of useful features, including support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. The Sonos speaker also integrates with the rest of the company’s ecosystem and comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which will come in handy when you’re lounging by the pool this summer. This rugged design also offers protection against drops — a plus if you intend to take the speaker out for a bike ride or anywhere it might encounter unwanted impacts. Admittedly, we do wish the battery life lasted longer than 10 hours, but one could argue that’s still plenty of time if you’re throwing a picnic at a park. Read our review.

Sonos Roam The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

On the market for an excellent Chromebook? Today you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with an Intel Core i3-10110U chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung for $549 instead of $699. You can also save $150 on the budget-friendly model with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, which is currently on sale for $399 at both Best Buy and Samsung but is better suited for simpler tasks than the Core i3 model.

While these are not all-time lows, they’re certainly some of the better prices we’ve seen on the midrange Chromebook. The affordable laptop alternative is stunning, namely due to the vibrant design of the “fiesta red” model, which is sure to stand out no matter where you are. We weren’t fans of its plasticky feel, sure, but we did like the gorgeous QLED display, which makes colors look vivid and contrast levels more intense. The battery lasts nearly 7.5 hours as well, which is acceptable and better than its predecessor. Read our review.

Whether you’re working from home or flying out of town for summer vacation, owning a capable pair of noise-canceling earbuds can help you tune out the world so you can focus — or just relax. Unfortunately, a quality pair of noise-canceling earbuds can be expensive, which makes today’s discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro all the more welcome.

Right now, you can pick up the AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case for $174.99 instead of $249 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart. While that’s not an all-time low, this is their second-best price of the year. In addition to offering excellent active noise cancellation, the earbuds sport great sound quality, water resistance, a comfortable fit, and pair well with other Apple devices. They also support Apple’s spatial audio feature, which can make music and select shows sound more immersive. Read our review.

If the aforementioned Galaxy Chromebook 2 is outside your budget, you can still pick up Lenovo’s ThinkPad C13 Yoga for $249 instead of $599 when you apply promo code HOTDEALC13YOGA at checkout. The current discount — which is a part of Lenovo’s ongoing Father’s Day and graduation promotion — is available on the model with 4GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC storage, and an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor.

We consider the convertible to be the best premium Chromebook you can buy, one with a solid, sturdy build that makes it look similar to Windows ThinkPads. It even shares the same aluminum design and tiny webcam shutter, making this an excellent Chromebook for professionals and students alike. However, be aware this particular model isn’t as powerful as the one we reviewed, and is better suited for browsing and basic, everyday tasks. We also weren’t a fan of its 16:9 screen, and thought the six-hour battery was somewhat disappointing for the price. Read our review.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a convertible, premium Chromebook with a solid, sturdy build that targets adults and professionals. Right now, Lenovo is selling the model with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for $249 instead of $599 when you apply promo code HOTDEALC13YOGA at checkout.

Some more deals to start your weekend with

Need help finding a gift for Father’s Day? Amazon is currently discounting a few of its Echo devices, including the second-generation Echo Show 5. Right now, you can buy it for $49.99 instead of $84.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is $5 shy of its best price ever. The 5.5-inch smart speaker makes for a good alarm clock and, despite its size, manages to produce loud, robust sound. Read our review.

Speaking of good Father’s Day gifts, right now you can buy the Polaroid Go bundled with a double pack of film and an album for $139.99 from Polaroid, which is $10 less than if you were to buy each separately. The small instant camera takes tiny, vintage-style shots and is easy to use, but just note that it sometimes struggles to clearly capture photos in low light.

Sony’s recent Days of Play promotion is over, but you can still pick up Sony’s immersive DualSense Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5 for $59.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which is up to $15 cheaper than the controller’s typical list price, depending on the color.

If you’re in need of a streaming device, Google’s Chromecast with Google TV is on sale right now for $39.99 ($10 off) at Best Buy and Target, matching its best lowest to date. The excellent device supports 4K streaming, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos, but it really shines in the way it aggregates all of your content in a single place. Read our review.