The Sonos One is on sale for $179 right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

There are a few times throughout the year when it’s worth snatching up new TVs and home theater tech while it’s on sale. Undoubtably, the holiday shopping period is your best bet, but at least in the US, right before the Super Bowl is the next best time. You can find a bunch of TVs on sale right now, and Sonos has joined the fray today by discounting a bunch of its home theater equipment. Its latest soundbars, the Arc and the Beam, are down to $799 and $399, respectively, while the Sonos Sub is on sale for $649. But the easiest in to the Sonos ecosystem is with a One speaker, and you can pick that up for only $179 right now.

Sonos Sonos One The Sonos One is $40 off and down to $179 as part of a rare Sonos sale on a bunch of home theater gear.

Despite being a few years old, the Sonos One remains a top pick of ours in the smart speaker space. It provides excellent audio quality and you can pair two of them together for stereo sound. If you have multiple Sonos speakers in your living room, you can connect all of them together to create your own sound system as well. We also appreciate Sonos’ Trueplay technology, which measures the acoustics in your room in order to fine-tune the speaker.

The standard Sonos One is on sale, which means you get voice assistant capabilities as well. You can ask Alexa, the Google Assistant or Sonos’ own vocal helper to play music from a bunch of different services including Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and others. It also supports AirPlay 2, so you can easily send any sound from your Apple devices to the speaker to play.

As for the soundbars on sale, the Arc is the one to go with if you want the best that Sonos has to offer right now. We like its modern design and stellar sound quality, plus it also calibrates to your room and supports voice assistant input. The Beam is a great soundbar as well, and the addition of Dolby Audio on the second-gen model really helps it out. Both are some of the best soundbars you can get, plus they are easy to set up and simple to connect to other Sonos devices you might have (or want to have), like a Sub or a Sub Mini. Aside from how expensive things get when you want to expand a Sonos system, our biggest knock against both soundbars is that they only have one HDMI input each.

Shop deals at Sonos

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.