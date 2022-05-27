The Sims fans are going wild over the game’s new ‘froggy chair’

Maxis’ newest content packs for The Sims 4 include the “Moonlight Chic Kit,” which adds Paris-inspired items into the mix, and the “Little Campers Kit,” which will let players “camp” in their own backyard with themed items like string lights and a big TV projector canvas. In the lead up to the packs’ May 26 release, some players data-mined the new items. And one new addition stood out in particular: a camp chair that looks like a frog, complete with eyes that peek up from the back and a little smile.

Fan excitement is already building, as this chair seems like an homage to Animal Crossing’s froggy chair. The iconic Animal Crossing furniture item is a fan favorite, appearing in numerous other games in the franchise, like Wild World, City Folk, and New Leaf. New Horizons finally got its froggy chair in Nov. 2021, on the occasion of the game’s massive, final update (19 months after the title was initially released). But even before it was in the game, fans were using DIY recipes to try to recreate the coveted froggy chair — and making tons of memes and fan art about the ribbiting object.

Given all of this, it’s no surprise that a Sims 4 froggy chair is inspiring a wave of excitement, too. I, for one, am delighted to see frog chairs leap into other games — especially an option with two adorable cup holders. Long live the froggy chair!! We can’t ever have too many.

“Little Campers Kit” along with the “Moonlight Chic Kit” are both available now.