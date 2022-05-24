‘The Sims 4′ players can now customize their characters’ pronouns

and developer Maxis are bringing a welcome inclusivity feature to . Starting today, you’ll be able to the pronouns of your Sims. The feature is only available in the English version of The Sims 4 for now. EA and Maxis plan to improve it over time and make it available in more languages. They say it’s “one step in the direction of a more inclusive experience for Simmers.”

A screenshot of the feature suggests players will be able to enter whichever pronouns they prefer into text boxes. The settings show how the pronouns will work in context too — e.g. “he/she/they would like a grilled cheese.”

The developers worked with and the It Gets Better Project to gain a deeper understanding of the impact and use of pronouns. The organizations helped the team grasp where and how binary representations of gender are used in the game.

Although The Sims 4 was originally released in 2014, EA and Maxis have continued to support the game with expansion packs and updates. It has a too. According to , The Sims 4 was one of the 10 most-played games in the US in the first three months of this year, beating out the likes of Rocket League and Elden Ring.