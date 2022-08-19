The Sega Genesis Mini 2’s 60-game lineup includes two unreleased titles

Sega has unveiled the complete list of games coming with the Genesis Mini 2, and it’s clear the new machine is as much for collectors as it is nostalgic fans. The 60-game catalog (shown in full below) includes two previously unreleased games, for starters. You’ll find Devi & Pii, a “paddle-style” game designed by Sonic 3‘s Takashi Iizuka, as well as Mindware’s finished but unpublished puzzler Star Mobile. Several new Genesis ports have also made the cut, including Fantasy Zone, the first two Space Harrier games, “hobby” ports of Spatter and Super Locomotive and a demake of Puyo Puyo Sun.
You’ll also want to pick up the Genesis Mini 2 if you have fond memories of playing Sega CD games. The retro console will bundle 12 titles originally built for the optical drive add-on, including the infamous Night Trap as well as CD versions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Ecco the Dolphin and (this author’s favorite) Silpheed.
The Genesis Mini is available to pre-order now for $100, and will be released in North America on October 27th. As mentioned earlier, you’ll want to snap it up quickly. Sega has warned that supply will be extremely limited in the US and Canada due to chip shortages, and there’s no guarantee you’ll get one after general sales begin.
|
Title
|
Type
|
After Burner II
|
Cartridge
|
Alien Soldier
|
Cartridge
|
Atomic Runner
|
Cartridge
|
Bonanza Bros.
|
Cartridge
|
ClayFighter
|
Cartridge
|
Crusader of Centy
|
Cartridge
|
Desert Strike: Return to the Gulf
|
Cartridge
|
Earthworm Jim 2
|
Cartridge
|
Elemental Master
|
Cartridge
|
Fatal Fury 2
|
Cartridge
|
Gain Ground
|
Cartridge
|
Golden Axe II
|
Cartridge
|
Granada
|
Cartridge
|
Hellfire
|
Cartridge
|
Herzog Zwei
|
Cartridge
|
Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar
|
Cartridge
|
Midnight Resistance
|
Cartridge
|
OutRun
|
Cartridge
|
OutRunners
|
Cartridge
|
Phantasy Star II
|
Cartridge
|
Populous
|
Cartridge
|
RAINBOW ISLANDS -EXTRA-
|
Cartridge
|
Ranger-X
|
Cartridge
|
Ristar
|
Cartridge
|
ROLLING THUNDER 2
|
Cartridge
|
Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi
|
Cartridge
|
Shining Force II
|
Cartridge
|
Shining in the Darkness
|
Cartridge
|
Sonic 3D Blast
|
Cartridge
|
SPLATTERHOUSE 2
|
Cartridge
|
Streets of Rage 3
|
Cartridge
|
Super Hang-On
|
Cartridge
|
SUPER STREET FIGHTER II THE NEW CHALLENGERS
|
Cartridge
|
The Ooze
|
Cartridge
|
The Revenge of Shinobi
|
Cartridge
|
ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron
|
Cartridge
|
Truxton
|
Cartridge
|
VectorMan 2
|
Cartridge
|
Viewpoint
|
Cartridge
|
Virtua Racing
|
Cartridge
|
Warsong
|
Cartridge
|
Ecco the Dolphin (CD Ver.)
|
SEGA CD
|
Ecco: The Tides of Time (CD Ver.)
|
SEGA CD
|
Final Fight CD
|
SEGA CD
|
Mansion of Hidden Souls
|
SEGA CD
|
NIGHT STRIKER
|
SEGA CD
|
Night Trap
|
SEGA CD
|
Robo Aleste
|
SEGA CD
|
Sewer Shark
|
SEGA CD
|
Shining Force CD
|
SEGA CD
|
SILPHEED
|
SEGA CD
|
Sonic The Hedgehog CD
|
SEGA CD
|
THE NINJAWARRIORS
|
SEGA CD
BONUS GAMES
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.