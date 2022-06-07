The School for Good and Evil’s first trailer shows off a world of magic

Netflix showed off a trailer for The School for Good and Evil, the upcoming fantasy film by director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters), during its Geeked Week presentation on Tuesday.

Based on Soman Chainani’s 2013 novel of the same name, the young adult fantasy film stars Sophia Anne Caruso (Smash) and Sofia Wylie (High School Musical: The Musical) as Sophie and Agatha, two best friends who are whisked away to the School for Good and Evil, where students are trained to become fairy tale-like heroes and villains responsible for upholding the balance between good and evil.

The trailer offers several tantalizing glimpses of the film, alluding to iconic fairy tale moments. There’s a shot of Cinderella’s slipper and one of the poisoned apple from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, displayed in a glass case. The trailer then shows Sophie and Agatha being carried to the school in the talons of a giant magical bird.

Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road) and Kerry Washington (Django Unchained) play Lady Lesso and Professor Dovey, the Deans of Evil and Good at the school, while Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Laurence Fishburne (John Wick: Chapter 3) will play Professor Emma Anemone and the School Master.

The School for Good and Evil will premiere on Netflix this fall.