The Samsung Galaxy S23 will likely be announced on February 1st

It seems like Samsung will be announcing its new Galaxy S23 lineup of phones on February 1st, according to screenshots of the company’s Colombian website posted by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter. The announcement is no longer live on the site (though Android Central points out that the Wayback Machine managed to archive it), but it was up long enough to give us an idea about when the next Unpacked event will be, and to show that Samsung is promising “epic moments.”

The site didn’t specifically say that the S23 lineup would be announced at the event — it mentions registering to “meet the new Galaxy” — but that almost certain given that Samsung usually announces its flagship traditional phones around this time of year. The page also showed a three-camera array, similar to the one on the S22 lineup, though seemingly without the raised bump that’s present on the S22 and S22 Plus.