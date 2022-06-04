The Sailor Moon and Vans collaboration looks maximalist and cute as hell

If you’re feeling nostalgic for 1990s anime, then I have excellent news: Van’s newest collaboration is with the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon team, and the results are an absolute delight. The collection will be available on June 10, and includes everything from slip-ons and Sk8-Hi shoes, to shirts, hoodies, and backpacks — and they’re all decked out with our favorite Sailor Moon characters. This is one of two capsules coming out of the collection; the second doesn’t yet have a release date.

Inspired by the beloved tales of love and friendship from the legendary anime, Vans and Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon are teaming up for a special collaboration. The action-packed collection captures the stories of Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/fvGud8goVK — Vans (@Vans) May 31, 2022

Some of the designs in this capsule are more subtle, like Sailor Moon herself on a shirt and a cap. But most of what you’ll find is totally maximalist or costume-y. There’s lots of tie-dye, patchwork print, and of course, checkerboard, mixed in with illustrations of the Sailor Guardians, Luna the cat, and Tuxedo Man. One long sleeve shirt in particular even looks like a Sailor Guardian outfit. The shoes are similarly maximalist, decked out with a mix of stills from Sailor Moon alongside Vans classic checkerboard. The collection includes items for women, men, and kids.

Image: Naoko Takeuchi/PNP, Toei Animation

The Vans x Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon collaboration will be released on June 10, online and in stores.