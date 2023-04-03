The rest of the auto industry still loves CarPlay and Android Auto

Last week, General Motors shocked the car world when it announced that it would be restricting access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in its future lineup of electric vehicles. And so far, it appears to be alone in that decision.

GM said it wanted to move away from the smartphone projection systems to offer customers a more integrated experience that sees Google Maps, Google Assistant, Spotify, and other apps run natively on the car’s infotainment display.

But CarPlay and Android Auto are wildly popular; Apple says nearly 80 percent of new car buyers insist on the feature before making a purchase, while independent surveys suggest slightly lower but still robust levels of demand.

The rest of the auto industry gets it. The The Hamden Journal reached out to all the major automakers to see if any were planning on following GM in ditching CarPlay and Android Auto, and unsurprisingly, none have responded in the affirmative.

“We continue to offer Apple Carplay and Android Auto because customers love the capability that enables easy access and control of their smartphone apps — especially our EV customers because some EVs currently do not offer the features,” said Alan Hall, a spokesperson for Ford.

Volvo responded by forwarding a LinkedIn post from CEO Jim Rowan from 10 months ago in response to Apple’s announcement that future versions of CarPlay would be more deeply integrated into the vehicle.

“Having choice is important,” Rowan wrote then. “We want our cars to fit our customers’ lives and devices.”

Honda, which is also adopting Google’s built-in software integration for the next Accord, said it has no plans to do so at the expense of CarPlay and Android Auto.

“Our customers find value in our support of CarPlay, Android Auto, and Google built-in and we now offer these connected solutions across our lineup,” Honda spokesperson Jessica Fini said. “We will continue to offer a range of high quality, interactive solutions to provide value to our customers that match their own technology choices.”

Spokespersons for Stellantis, BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, and Hyundai have yet to comment, but the trend lines are clear. Nearly every car on sale today offers CarPlay and Android Auto. Customers have grown to expect it, and GM is taking a huge risk by betting that it can offer an infotainment experience that’s equal to or better than the one people have come to expect on their phones.

But GM isn’t completely alone in rejecting phone projection for its future EV lineup. Two pure EV automakers, Rivian and Tesla, don’t offer access to CarPlay and Android Auto, despite loud protests from customers. Both still manage to sell cars — in Tesla’s case, a lot of cars — so it’s safe to say that it isn’t exactly a deal-breaker. Lucid thought it could get away with a similar tactic, but the company recently backtracked and added CarPlay accessibility in its latest software update.

But Tesla and Rivian have never offered phone projection; GM will be actively taking away something its customers have enjoyed for years. In fact, GM’s current lineup of EVs, including the Cadillac Lyriq, which comes with native Google apps like Maps and Assistant, still allows CarPlay and Android Auto. The 2024 Lyriq will also still have it, as will the 2024 model year Chevy Silverado, GMC Hummer EV truck and SUV, and Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV.