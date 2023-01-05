The Razer Edge cloud gaming handheld will be available on January 26th

has revealed the release date for its handheld cloud gaming system, . The device, which runs on the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform, will be available on January 26th. The WiFi version costs $400. As for the 5G model, that will be exclusively available from Verizon , but you can snag it for $360 if you add a new line from the provider. Buy a new 5G smartphone at the same time, and you can get the Razer Edge 5G for $180.

The Razer Edge is essentially an Android 12 tablet stuffed inside the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. The device has a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2,400 x 1,080. The Razer Edge has 8GB of memory, 128GB of storage (it can run Android games and apps locally), a 5,000mAh battery, HyperSense haptic feedback, a pair of digital mics, a 3.5mm headphone jack and two-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound.

On the connectivity front, there’s support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, as well as Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband if you want to stream games on the go. Launchers for Epic Games, Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now will be preinstalled. Stadia will be dead by the time the Razer Edge arrives, unfortunately.

Meanwhile, Razer has revealed new gaming laptops. You can for more details on the high-end Blade 16 and Blade 18.