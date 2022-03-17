The Quarry is Supermassive’s new Until Dawn-style horror game

Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games revealed its next project, The Quarry, on Thursday, a teen horror game that stars an ensemble of Hollywood actors. 2K Games is publishing The Quarry this summer.

The Quarry imagines a summer camp experience gone horribly wrong, where nine playable teenage counselors of Hackett’s Quarry summer camp find themselves hunted by sinister locals and a deadly predator. Starring in The Quarry are David Arquette (Scream), Ariel Winter (Modern Family), Justice Smith (Pokémon Detective Pikachu), Brenda Song (Dollface), Lance Henriksen (Aliens), and Lin Shaye (Insidious).

Here’s a look at the full cast of The Quarry:



The Quarry looks like campy fun, and the large number of playable characters is intriguing. Much like Supermassive’s other series, The Dark Pictures Anthology, which has co-op modes, The Quarry will allow players to invite up to seven friends to their game. The group can either have each player take control of a counselor, or vote together on all the big decisions.

The counselors will have varied relationships, friendships, and flirtations, and it’ll be up to the player to decide who dies, who lives, who betrays whom, and who gets together. There will also be adjustable difficulty settings for all gameplay elements, including Movie Mode, where you can watch the horror happen instead of playing. Players can either desperately fight to keep their protagonist of choice alive, or lean back and leisurely choose their fate.

The Quarry is slated for release on June 10 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.