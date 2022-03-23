The PS5’s Variable Refresh Rate feature is coming soon and works on any game

Sony is planning to release a Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) feature for the PlayStation 5 “in the coming months.” The long-awaited VRR feature will sync the refresh rate of a display to the PS5’s graphical output, and will reduce visual artifacts, screen tearing, and frame pacing issues. You’ll even be able to use the new VRR feature with games that don’t officially support it. The news comes as Sony announced the availability of new PS5 and PS4 software updates.

“Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render instantly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced,” says the PlayStation team in a blog post. “Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch.”

Sony says it will also allow PS5 owners to apply VRR to games that don’t officially support it. “This feature may improve video quality for some games,” explains Sony. “If this results in any unexpected visual effects, you can turn off this option at any time.” A second option to apply VRR to unsupported games will be available in the screen and video settings on a PS5, and can be toggled alongside enabling VRR itself.

This could be a great way to improve games like Elden Ring, which launched with performance issues in the PS5 version of the game. Sony hasn’t mentioned an exact release date for VRR beyond the “coming months,” but the company has publicly beta tested its previous system software updates so testing will likely begin soon.

Sony is also releasing new PS5 and PS4 software updates today, which include the ability to create or join open or closed parties on PlayStation consoles. The PS5 is also getting some UI enhancements to the Game Base and Trophy cards, and mono audio for headphones. PS5 owners in the US or UK can also test the new Voice Command feature that lets you find and open games or apps, and control media playback with your voice.