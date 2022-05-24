The PS5 is available from Sony at 4PM ET, and you can start queueing now

The latest restock of hard-to-get PlayStation 5 consoles has arrived. Sony has opened a public queue that you can join now for a chance to buy a $499 PlayStation 5 that has a disc drive. We also expect Sony may have the $399 PS5 Digital Edition without a disc drive on offer as well as your choice of accessories and games. Sony has routinely offered invite-only opportunities to buy a PS5, but recently, it’s also run public ones, allowing anyone with a PSN account to get a crack at purchasing a console.

Be sure to jump in line right away with your PlayStation Network account login info, as you’ll need to sign in if you make it through to checkout. While Sony’s site often gives an estimated wait time of one hour or more, the key is to be patient. Some folks may get lucky with a much shorter wait time right at the beginning while others may have a long road ahead of them from the start. We’ve recently seen people with one-hour wait times manage to get in and buy a console. I’ve also personally seen my timer go as low as 11 minutes remaining before climbing back up again and eventually expiring.

It can feel like a bit of a crapshoot, but if you’re able to get in, you can buy a console without the need for a pricey bundle. Just keep in mind that Sony has a limit of one console per PSN account.

Best of luck in the queue, and remember that you don’t need to refresh the page.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

While you wait in the queue…

Sony has a selection of games and accessories you can buy alongside your console, though here are some options to consider that we always suggest — whether you’re shopping for exclusive games or colorful accessories.

Cosmic red DualSense controller Like the original DualSense controller, the cosmic red model features adaptive triggers and haptic feedback but with a vibrant red-and-black design.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s own wireless gaming headset, made to showcase the PS5’s 3D Audio effect, also works on the PS4.

Horizon Forbidden West Guerrilla Games’ new installment in the Horizon series, Horizon Forbidden West, puts you back in control of Aloy to traverse a vast open world filled with machine animals and expansive quests. The PS4 physical version is $10 cheaper than the PS5 version and upgradeable for free.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.