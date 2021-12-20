The Hamden Journal

The PS Plus version of ‘FF7 Remake’ can be upgraded to ‘Intergrade’ after all

One of the games PlayStation Plus subscribers were able to claim at not extra cost was . Sony announced that month’s PS Plus lineup at the same time it revealed an upgraded version of the game for PlayStation 5:

However, there was no way for those who snagged the PS Plus version of FF7 Remake to get Intergrade without paying for the full game. As of Wednesday, though, there’ll be a way to upgrade. Square Enix that the upgrade won’t be free, but it hasn’t revealed pricing as yet.

Meanwhile, Square Enix says the expansion, is $15 for a limited time, $5 less than the regular price. The Yuffie-centric DLC was included for those who bought FFVII Remake Intergrade outright. Those who upgraded from the PS4 version had to pay for the DLC.

The FF7 Remake upgrade process has been as convoluted as many Final Fantasy titles. The game was originally released in April 2020, and Intergrade arrived on PS5 in June this year. Meanwhile, FF7 Remake Intergrade for the first time last week.

