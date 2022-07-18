The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends get reboots

Craig McCracken is returning to Hanna-Barbera to reboot The Powerpuff Girls and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. McCracken is the original creator of both shows, and started his career at Hanna-Barbera, working on shows like Dexter’s Laboratory and Uncle Grandpa, before creating Wander Over Yonder on Disney XD and Kid Cosmic for Netflix.

The original Powerpuff Girls premiered in 1998, and followed three super-powered kindergartens are they balanced being little kids and saving the world. This upcoming Powerpuff Girls reboot is not to be confused with the 2016 reboot of the same name. McCracken was not involved in that one, as he was at Disney at the time. The 2016 reboot ran for three seasons. (It’s also not to be confused with the infamous CW live-action series which is reportedly still in development). The new-new reboot will expand upon the world of the original series, bringing back familiar characters and old faces.

Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends took place in a world where imaginary friends were sentient beings — and after their children outgrow them, they stay at the titular home, waiting to be adopted by new children. The show ran for six seasons, starting in 2004. The Foster’s reboot appears to be a more dramatic reimagining than the Powerpuff Girls one, focusing on a totally new cast of preschool-aged characters. The intended audience skews younger than the original show.

Both original shows are available to watch on Hulu and HBO Max.