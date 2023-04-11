The Polestar 4 will be the company’s ‘fastest production car’

Polestar has confirmed that its latest — and fastest production — EV, the Polestar 4, will debut at the Shanghai auto show on April 18. The new generation will join the Polestar 3 and an updated Polestar 2, with the new model’s design expected to fall somewhere between the two.

The Polestar 4 is slightly smaller than the Polestar 3 and a bit higher from the ground than the Polestar 2. It’s also expected to have a battery life of about 373 miles and offer four-wheel and rear-wheel drive, according to Autocar. Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO, also emphasized that it is not a modified version of its first SUV: “Instead, we reconsidered the entire design to create a new breed of SUV coupé.”

The showcase news comes before the Polestar 3 has even hit the roads. The 3 should be available in the last quarter of 2023, with preorders ongoing, and the Polestar 5 is set for release sometime in 2024.

The company’s first design, the Polestar 1, debuted only a few years ago in 2019, but ceased production just two years later with the company claiming the hybrid was designed as an introduction to the brand. Since then all new Polestar cars have been pure electric.

There’s no word yet on the Polestar 4’s cost or availability, but with the Polestar 2 starting at $45,900 and the Polestar 3 at $85,300, it’s not likely to be cheap.