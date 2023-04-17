The Polestar 4 electric SUV packs a lot of punch in a small package

Image: Polestar

Polestar’s fourth vehicle, the aptly named Polestar 4 compact SUV, made its debut today at the Shanghai Auto Show. When it’s released, it will likely compete with luxury heavy hitters like the Tesla Model Y, BMW iX, and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

The Polestar 4 is a coupe-style SUV with a targeted range over 300 miles, a substantial 102kWh battery, and a starting price of $60,000. It will be positioned in size and price between the Swedish brand’s Polestar 2 fastback and upcoming Polestar 3 SUV. And it will go on sale first in China starting in late 2023, followed by North America in 2024.

Along with the Polestar 3, the Polestar 4 signals an acceleration of the company’s ambitions to broaden its lineup, reach more customers, and compete…

