The Pokémon: Sweet Friends accessories are back in stock at Target

PowerA makes all sorts of controllers, Joy-Con grips, and cases for Nintendo Switch, but one set in particular has been a huge hit recently: The $59.99 Pokémon: Sweet Friends collection has been sold out at Target for weeks, following a surge in popularity on TikTok, but it’s now back in stock and ready to ship.

The set contains a soft yellow wired controller with an adorable Pichu on it, plus pink accents and “You’re a Sweetie!” written on it. If it isn’t clear already, you’ll either really like this kind of look, or you won’t. It comes with a Joy-Con grip that’s mostly pink, with Jigglypuff, Pikachu, and Eevee stamped onto the front, and with some teal accents around its backside. Finally, there’s the tri-color Switch case, which features Pikachu, Pichu, and Jigglypuff, each of which is complemented with some cutesy phrases.

The case can fit any Switch console, even the Switch Lite (it includes an insert to make the smaller console fit more snugly). In addition to a zip-up section of the case that can hold a charging cable and other trinkets, the game cartridge holder can hold nine games and two microSD cards in its mesh pockets.