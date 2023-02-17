The Pokémon Center reveals huge Wailord plush toy, pre-orders open

The Pokémon Center unveiled a massive new Pokémon plush on Friday, a not-even-close-to-life-sized (but very huggable) take on Wailord, the Float Whale Pokémon. This big blue boy measures an impressive 57 ¾ inches in length and weighs a hefty 14 pounds. It can be yours for just $420.

Pre-orders for the Wailord plush are open on the Pokémon Center website through March 13. It’s expected to ship in early November.

The new Wailord plush is much smaller than an actual Wailord — about one-tenth the size, according to the product’s official description. As shown in the below photos, it’s perfect for reading, say, a vintage copy of Moby-Dick next to, or as a companion while cooking a meal for one when your apartment has a no-pets policy.

Photo: The Pokémon Company

Photo: The Pokémon Company

The chonky Wailord plush is the latest in a long line of big, occasionally life-sized Pokémon plush toys released through The Pokémon Center in recent years. Others include realistically proportioned soft versions of Psyduck, Slowpoke, Furret, Lapras, and Spheal.

Check out the Pokémon Center for more images of this extremely wide Wailord.