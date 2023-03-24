The PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarök is $50 off

Whoa, Nelly! We’ve got some hot deals in herre on this Friday. The Sony PlayStation 5 console bundle with God of War Ragnarök is on sale for $509 at Walmart and $509.99 at Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop, and direct from Sony. That’s right, the hottest console with one of the best games of last year is actually discounted by $50. You’re essentially buying the standard PS5 with a disc drive and getting God of War Ragnarök for just $10.

Sony’s site indicates that this deal is running through April 16th, so you have a little time to ponder it — but frankly, if you’ve been contemplating a PS5 and even remotely interested in Santa Monica Studio’s latest epic, it’s an easy recommendation. The PS5 may be in its third year, but it remains a formidable machine that plays the latest games at up to 4K resolution with HDR and 120 frames per second. Just be sure you have an HDMI 2.1-capable TV or monitor to take full advantage of the graphics it offers. Read our review.

Don’t worry, Xbox fans. We didn’t forget you. The Xbox Series X is available in a bundle with the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for $579.98 from Verizon. That’s a $100 discount off both items compared to their normal combined price of $679.98, and you don’t need to be a Verizon subscriber to get the deal. Think of it like buying Microsoft’s top-tier Xbox console for a regular price and getting a leveled-up spare controller for $80 instead of the usual $179.99.

The Xbox Series X is a great console for 4K gaming, with excellent backward compatibility that even covers some original Xbox games. Though, if you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, there are loads of games, both new and old, to play — including surprise hit Hi-Fi Rush and upcoming day-one releases like Redfall and Starfield. As for the Elite controller, while it’s been plagued by some durability issues, it remains one of the best premium gamepads you can get for playing on both Xbox and PC. Read our review.

Now onto the world of PC gaming, where you can get the just-launched Resident Evil 4 remake on Steam for $44.99 ($15 off) from Eneba when you use code RE4US until March 27th at 7AM ET. We don’t always see such sizable discounts on AAA titles just a week after launch, but it’s awesome to get a substantial savings on Capcom’s latest update to one of its most iconic games.

The new version of Resident Evil 4 brings some excellent visual and gameplay updates (you can move and shoot now!) while honoring its video game-ass video game origins. Lots of creepy villains chasing you? Check. Intense action bits bringing you toe-to-toe with giant troll-like monsters and eerie cultists? Check. Lots of exploding red barrels, yellow-painted item boxes, and roundhouse kicks? A massive, joyous CHECK. Read our review.

Look at those lovely barrels, rendered in beautiful 4K and just waiting to be exploded. Image: Capcom