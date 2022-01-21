Target has restocked the $499.99 standard PS5 console, and may have the $399.99 Digital Edition available later. Unlike other retailers, Target doesn’t require an account or special subscription to access these restocks, so they’ll be dished out on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additionally, there is no queue system in place on the Target store, so your best best is to continually attempt to add the console to your cart and head to checkout as quickly as you can.

Another potential avenue you could explore is downloading the Target app on your mobile device, which might just give you the edge you need to snag a console.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition The PS5 Digital Edition costs $400. Compared to the standard PS5, this console is $100 less and does not include a Blu-ray disc drive.

Don’t forget the accessories

Midnight black DualSense controller The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s Pulse 3D wireless gaming headset is worth the roughly $100 price tag if you want a wireless model that allows the audio to shine in select PS5 exclusives. It sounds fantastic with titles like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls, as well as more recent hits like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Like the console, this headset has been a little tough to find, but it’s coming back in stock more frequently these days. Sony also released a midnight black version of the headset for $100, however, it’s slightly more difficult to find in stock.

Deathloop (Deluxe, PS5) The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.

PlayStation Plus (annual subscription) A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store.