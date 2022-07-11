The PlayStation 5 is for sale at Best Buy July 12th at 12PM ET

It may be Amazon Prime Day time, but a big sales event like that is just an invitation for other retailers to jump in and also take advantage. We’ve already seen Target and Best Buy running “anti-Prime Day” promotions, and Best Buy is adding some fuel to this fire by scheduling a restock of PlayStation 5 consoles for its paying subscribers.

Beginning at 12PM ET / 9AM PT on Tuesday, July 12th, Best Buy Totaltech members will be able to digitally queue for a standard $499.99 PS5 with a disc drive. Totaltech costs a whopping $199.99 per year, though it does include other perks from the big box retailer, like added tech support and free delivery and installation for appliances from Best Buy.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

If all the prior Best Buy restocks have taught us anything, it’s advisable to log into your Totaltech account at least a few minutes before the scheduled restock. Once you refresh your page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT and click “Add to Cart,” you’ll be put into Best Buy’s queue. Don’t refresh the page further or navigate away from it. Once you get through the queue, you should have a chance to checkout with the console — though keep in mind that sometimes Best Buy restock availability is dependent on your proximity to a Best Buy store. Best of luck, and stay persistent.

Some worthwhile PS5 accessories and games

Sony consoles are known for exclusives, so here are some we suggest taking a look at to go with your new PS5 — including some helpful accessories that are worth owning.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Midnight black DualSense controller The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone black design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.