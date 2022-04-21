The PlayStation 5 is back at Best Buy for store pickup orders

If you’re still in the market for a PlayStation 5, Best Buy just opened up another restock of the disc-based PS5 for $499.99. This restock is live now and is available to everyone, not just TotalTech subscribers, and is still likely to sell out extremely fast.

As always, to better your chances at grabbing one of these consoles, make sure to log into your Best Buy account in another browser tab while you wait in line, and make sure all your personal info, including billing and shipping addresses, are up to date. Once you’ve done that, it’s simply a matter of waiting in line and playing the waiting game. Once you’ve hit the “Add to Cart” button you are placed in the queue, so there’s no need to refresh the page. Just be prepared to verify your account while you wait.

We don’t recommend add it to your cart in multiple tabs in an attempt to improve your odds, as Best Buy’s queue system tends to get a little confused when you do so. You should, however, keep your phone handy and logged into the Best Buy app in case your PC or laptop gives you any issues.

PlayStation 5 Sony’s flagship next-gen console, which includes a disc drive, allows you to play both digital and physical games for the PS4 and PS5.

While proper preparation can certainly help, it doesn’t necessarily guarantee that you’ll be able to get a console. If you don’t get one today, remember that persistence is key, a number of staffers at The The Hamden Journal have managed to get their hands on a PS5 through the same methods we’ve outlined here, so keep at it. Even if you strike out today, remember, we’re always keeping track of restocks at Best Buy and other retailers too, so make sure to check back regularly for updates.

Some must-have PS5 accessories and games

Regardless if you’re one of the lucky shoppers to get a PS5 today, games and accessories for the console are almost always available, and in some cases, are even available at a discount.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Deathloop (Deluxe, PS5) The latest release from Arcane Studios — the team behind Prey and Dishonored — is a masterpiece in many ways, an open-ended mystery that’s thrilling, action-packed, and just the right amount of weird.

Sony Pulse 3D headset Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4.

PlayStation Plus (12-month subscription) A membership to PlayStation Plus allows PlayStation 4 and PS5 owners to play games online, download free titles every month, and take advantage of discounts on the PS Store. PS5 owners also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection, a best-of selection of PS4 titles.