The PlayStation 5 is available right now through Sony

You’re in luck if you’re still trying to nab a PlayStation 5 as Sony is once again selling the console just days after holding its last restock event. Right now, you can buy the standard, disc-based console with a digital copy of Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99. You’ll also get free shipping if you buy either a PS5 game or select controllers with your purchase.

We can’t guarantee you’ll be able to nab the PS5, but there are a few things you can do to give yourself a better shot in the future if you don’t manage to secure one today. For one, most of Sony’s restock events require you to enter an online queue prior to making a purchase, which is why you should make sure you’ve logged into your Sony and PlayStation Network account in advance. You’ll also want to double-check to make sure your credit card details are still accurate. However, don’t get discouraged if today isn’t your lucky day — picking up a PS5 is starting to get easier.

Accessories that will go along quite nicely with your new PS5

Whether you score a PS5 today or later on, you’re going to need some great games. Here are some of our recommended PS5 titles, as well as a few standout accessories.

Sony Pulse 3D headset (black) Sony’s own wireless gaming headset is made to showcase the PS5’s 3D audio effect and also works on the PS4. This version matches the midnight black DualSense controller and PS5 console covers.

Midnight black DualSense controller The midnight black DualSense controller sports the same hardware as the original — haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, etc. — only with a two-tone design reminiscent of PS2, PS3, and PS4 consoles.

PlayStation Plus (annual membership) PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now prepaid membership cards can still be redeemed toward Sony’s three new tiers of its revised service: PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium. All of these subscriptions offer online play, with varying degrees of downloadable games included as part of the membership.

Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital’s latest in the long-running “Real Driving Simulator” series. Gran Turismo 7 is a celebration of cars, with an extensive campaign mode and photo mode.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games’ latest adventure in the Ratchet & Clank series is the most fun entry yet. It’s also the first to launch on PS5, and it’s both a showcase for amazing graphics and fast loading speeds.

Demon’s Souls (2020) A remake of the 2009 game Demon’s Souls by FromSoftware, rebuilt from the ground up by Bluepoint Games.