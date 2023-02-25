The PlayStation 5 bundle with God of War Ragnarök is $30 off at Woot

While this deal may be going up in the middle of the night (it started at 1AM) and is scheduled to last a full day, it’s best that you act quickly because there’s a good chance it will sell out before the day is over. If you haven’t yet gotten yourself a PS5, this is a nice opportunity to get one paired with the biggest Sony exclusive of 2022 — buying the bundle means that you’re essentially getting God of War Ragnarök for $30 ($40 off its standalone price). Ragnarök is an excellent open-world follow-up to 2018’s God of War reboot — and one of the biggest games of 2022.