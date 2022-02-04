The Pixel 6’s Magic Eraser tool is causing the Google Photos app to crash

The on is a handy tool that does a solid job of removing unwanted objects or people from photos. However, users are experiencing a bug that crashes the Google Photos app when they use it.

Folks have flagged the issue on and Twitter. As notes, some have tried clearing the Google Photos cache and restarting their handset, but that doesn’t seem to resolve things.

Users have experienced other issues with Magic Eraser and Google Photos. An app update in November accidentally removed the feature, but Google swiftly remedied that. The Hamden Journal has asked Google when users can expect a fix for the latest problem.

Magic Eraser was touted as one of the most compelling new features in the Pixel 6 lineup and it certainly didn’t hurt device sales. Google parent Alphabet that it set an all-time quarterly sales record for Pixel in the last three months of 2021 even in the face of ongoing supply chain issues.