The Persona series is coming to Xbox Series X and Xbox Game Pass

Finally, fans will be able to play more of the Persona games on non-PlayStation platforms. The beloved role-playing game franchise is heading to Xbox consoles, Atlus announced at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase.

Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal are all coming to Xbox Series X and Windows PC. Royal will come Oct. 21 with the other two games coming later. All three games will be available as part of the Xbox Game Pass subscription.

The Persona series is a turn-based combat JRPG series from Atlus known for its distinct, anime inspired-style and its dramatic stories that follow the lives of its teenage fighters. The most recent entry in the mainline series was Persona 5 Royal, which expanded the original version of Persona 5. Its protagonist, Joker, came to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a fighter.

Many of the Persona games have been locked away on various PlayStation platforms. A recent Musou spinoff, Persona 5 Strikers, came out in 2021 to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC. However the mainline games haven’t gotten as many non-PlayStation releases. Atlus published Persona 4 Golden for Windows PC in 2020, roughly eight years after its initial release. Prior to that release, Golden was only accessible on the PlayStation Vita. However, Persona 4 Golden is the only mainline title of the series to get a Windows PC release.