The PC release of ‘The Last of Us Part I’ has been delayed to March 28th

Naughty Dog announced today that it’s delaying The Last of Us Part I for PC until March 28th. It will follow the game’s PS5 launch last year and roughly coincide with the wrap-up of season one of the HBO series.

We found the console version of the remake to be a massive visual upgrade over the 2013 original — while staying faithful to its core gameplay. Subtler enhancements in the updated version included more intelligent AI, haptic controller improvements, new game modes and accessibility options. The PC launch was initially set for March 3rd.

“These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards,” Naughty Dog tweeted today. “We are so excited to bring The Last of Us Part I to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you’ll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 28.”

The new arrival date pushes it past the season one finale of the new HBO series based on the game, which is scheduled for March 12th. The show quickly became HBO’s third-largest streaming debut.