The ‘Overwatch 2’ PvP beta starts on April 26th

Blizzard Entertainment has finally announced a specific launch date for the Overwatch 2 PvP beta on PC: April 26th. The gaming company previously revealed that the beta for the sequel’s 5-on-5 PvP mode will go live in late April. Now, you can mark the 26th on your calendars and block out that weekend to play matches. In addition to 5-on-5 battles — the Overwatch PvP is 6-on-6 — the beta also comes with four fresh maps, the new Push mode and redesigned heroes. In fact, one of those heroes is getting more than just a stats/abilities upgrade or a model makeover.

A few days ago, Blizzard posted a screenshot of the game showing Doomfist as a tank. While the image has since been deleted, the company has eventually confirmed that the character is changing roles to tank from damage hero.

Blizzard has been testing the role change for Doomfist since last year, hero lead designer Geoff Goodman revealed on Reddit in October. Back then, Goodman explained that the character’s kit is “full of crowd control effects and mobility” and that makes him difficult to tune and balance as a damage hero for Overwatch 2. He’ll be able to keep those properties as a tank, though he’ll obviously lose some damage and gain some defense points. In Overwatch 2, teams can only have one tank, so the player’s choice could be they key to their victory.

Players can now sign up to get access to Overwatch 2’s PvP beta on the game’s official website.