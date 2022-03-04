The OnePlus 9 Pro is back down to a record low of $799

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Android users who aren’t interested in Samsung’s latest smartphones should consider OnePlus’ newest handsets. We gave the OnePlus 9 Pro a score of 88 and called it the company’s best smartphone yet, and now you can get it for $270 less than usual. Both Amazon and OnePlus have the handset for $799, which is an all-time low.

As the “pro” moniker suggests, this model is the most powerful in OnePlus’ lineup right now, featuring a Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The sleek device is IP68-rated and has a 6.7-inch, 3,216 x 1,440 screen that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits.

OnePlus worked with Hasselblad to develop the camera on the 9 Pro, and it’s much improved from the array on previous models. The rear setup features a 48MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide shooter and 8MP telephoto lens, and overall, it produces gorgeous photos. It’s also able to shoot 8K video at 30fps.

On top of stellar performance, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a formidable battery life, too. Its 4,500 mAh dual batteries powered the smartphone for a full working day, even with the screen at the highest resolution. You’re also getting one of the company’s Warp Charge 65T power bricks with the handset, which can fully recharge the smartphone in about a half hour. This latest sale is one to consider if you want premium features in your next Android phone but want something a bit different than the latest Galaxies and Pixels of the world. And if you’re on a tighter budget, the OnePlus 9 has also been discounted to $599.

