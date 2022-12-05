The OnePlus 11 could have a redesigned camera bump and an alert slider

Reliable leaker OnLeaks is offering what’s likely an early look at the upcoming OnePlus 11, with an updated camera bump treatment and the beloved alert slider intact. The image, courtesy of GadgetGang.com, shows a sleek round camera bump, green and black color options, and the alert slider alive and well on the device’s side rail above the power button. It also corroborates an earlier leak. All told, it looks like the 11 will represent a slight cosmetic update to the 10 Pro’s design — a welcome sight to OnePlus fans who feared that the slider was on its way out when it was omitted from the 10T.

In addition to a slight design update, the OnePlus 11 is likely to include more of the same under the hood. A previous spec leak points to a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset (that’s a gimme), fast 100W wired charging, and a 6.7-inch screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate. Nothing surprising there. But then there’s the name — earlier reports called the device the 11 Pro, but this latest leak alleges that OnePlus will drop the “Pro” and call it the OnePlus 11. That would be a reversal from this year when the company launched a 10 Pro and 10T but no OnePlus 10.