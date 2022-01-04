The OnePlus 10 Pro will have flagship Android specs

Rather than announce all of the details of the OnePlus 10 Pro flagship, OnePlus is choosing to space out the details in drips and drabs. First, it released an official teaser image that revealed the design of the phone alongside a China release date of January 11th. Now, it’s announcing the phone’s specs, which include the newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, ultra fast charging, and a 5,000mAh battery.

If you’ve been keeping up on Android news the past few months, none of these details will come as a surprise. Flagship Android phones in the US all tend to feature Qualcomm’s most powerful processor and if there’s any interesting news here, it’s that OnePlus is getting a small jump on Samsung and becoming the first major smartphone to use the new chip.

The rest of the specs are exactly what you’d probably expect. Though, unfortunately, OnePlus is still leaving out a few key details like the amount of RAM on each model, prices, precise screen sizes, and release dates outside of China. In any case, here are a few of the specs it’s revealing today:

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Rear camera: 48MP + 50 MP + 8MP, Dual OIS

Front camera: 32MP

Display: 120Hz “Fluid AMOLED with LTPP”

Battery: 5,000mAh

Wired charging: 80W SuperVOOC

Wireless charging: 50W AirVOOC

OS: OxygenOS 12

Dimensions: 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm

There are a few things to note in that list. Along with picking up Oppo’s operating system, the OnePlus 10 is also using Oppo’s branding for its fast-charging system. Until now OnePlus had the same system but used its own Warp Charge brand. Branding aside, the rated speeds are still ridiculously fast. The dimensions also tell us that the OnePlus 10 Pro is a very large phone, nearly the size of a Galaxy S21 Ultra.

As with any Android phone these days, there have been plenty of rumors to fill in the gaps. We’re expecting RAM options to either be 8GB or 12GB, with 128GB or 256GB of storage. As for the rest of the details, including a rumored April release, we’ll need to wait for OnePlus to provide more details in its next announcement — or the one after that.

Why do companies like OnePlus and Google space out the details on their new phones instead of giving us a single announcement? Your guess is as good as ours, but the obvious one is probably the right one: it gives them multiple bites at the Apple.