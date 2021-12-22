The OnePlus 10 Pro will be revealed in January

is gearing up to show off its next smartphone, and it seems we won’t have to wait long to get our eyes on it. It will reveal the OnePlus 10 Pro next month, according to co-founder and CEO Pete Lau. “OnePlus 10 Pro, see you in January,” Lau wrote on , as spotted by .

If OnePlus does reveal its next phone in January, it will mark a shift in the brand’s usual timeline. Over the last few years, it has its flagship handsets in March or April, typically after Samsung debuts the newest Galaxy S series phones.

Rumors suggest OnePlus will only reveal a single phone this time around, instead of the usual approach of having a base model and a pro device. In the past, OnePlus has followed up the flagship devices with a T-series model as well, but it decided not to a 9T this year.

Lau 10-series devices will have a new Android 13-based operating system that OnePlus is with Oppo. The two formally under the ownership of BBK Electronics, with OnePlus becoming a sub-brand of Oppo.

Leakers have already offered a peek at the next OnePlus phone through unofficial renders. It seems OnePlus will again use , while the OnePlus 10 Pro screen is slated to be a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Lau confirmed earlier this month that the upcoming device will use the new .