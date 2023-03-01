The official BTS Lego set is now available

K-Pop fans, rejoice: orders are open for the highly anticipated BTS “Dynamite” Lego set. The $99.99 set is modeled after the “Dynamite” music video featuring none other than the K-Pop band BTS. The set includes 749 individual pieces with seven Minifigs modeled after the band members as they appear in the music video for their first all-English song.

The BTS Dynamite set is another product of the Lego Ideas lineup, which crowdsources concepts for new sets based on demand. Some of the previous Lego Ideas sets include models inspired by Seinfeld, Friends, Home Alone, and The Office, to name a few.

Models from the Lego Ideas collection are typically only available for a limited time, and if the popularity of the band is any indication, this set is going to move fast.