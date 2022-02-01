The Offer trailer: The drama behind The Godfather’s drama

Making a movie of a certain scale requires blood, sweat, and tears. In the case of The Godfather, mounting the production may have involved a bit more blood.

Just in time for The Godfather’s 50th anniversary, Paramount Plus’ new limited series, The Offer, chronicles how producer Albert S. Ruddy made a film often cited as one of the greatest of all time. A new trailer for the April release gives those unfamiliar with the saga a taste of the drama: Besides the Hollywood economics of bankrolling a gangster movie after a string of similar failures, Ruddy deals with shady finances, a big-thinking director in Francis Ford Coppola, the wild persona of Paramount’s exec Robert Evans, and the influence of Italian-American Civil Rights League, led by the mobster Joe Colombo. The mafia has feelings too, and at the time, they did not much care for the prospect of a Godfather movie.

Written by Michael Tolkin (Escape at Dannemora) and with episodes directed by Dexter Fletcher (Rocketman), The Offer looks like prestige fare for anyone who’s watched Coppola’s trilogy one too many times on TNT and needs a new perspective. Plus, the cast is stacked: Led by Miles Teller as Albert S. Ruddy, the 10-episode miniseries also boasts Matthew Goode as Robert Evans, Giovanni Ribisi as Joe Colombo, Dan Fogler as Francis Ford Coppola, and Juno Temple as Bettye McCartt, Ruddy’s number two.

The first three episodes of The Offer premiere on Paramount Plus on April 28, with new episodes rolling out on Thursdays.