The Nintendo Switch OLED is $30 off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a big improvement over the original, due in particular to the 7-inch OLED display that’s larger and brighter than the original model. It’s also $50 more than its predecessor, but a sale (today only) helps negate some of that. Woot is selling the Switch OLED for just $320, a savings of $30 over the regular price, and the best deal we’ve seen to date.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED at Woot – $320

The Switch OLED scored a solid 89 in our review and various Switch models have featured in our latest console buyer’s guide. The compact size makes it the perfect travel companion, and the more efficient OLED screen delivers up to seven hours of battery life on Metroid Dread — significantly more than the OG Switch. At the same time, the screen is noticeably brighter while delivering more vibrant colors and deeper blacks.

It comes with the same CPU and GPU to ensure compatibility with all your Switch titles. However there are improvements in the stand, welcome tweaks to the buttons and a new textured plastic material that makes it nicer to hold. The only drawbacks are a bit of extra weight and the higher price, but the latter is offset significantly by the savings. If you’re interested, act quickly — the deal is only good for today or until all stock is gone.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the The Hamden Journal Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.