The Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle is now available

If you were looking to buy any of those games and a Switch anyway, this works out to be a nice little deal. They normally retail for $59.99 apiece, so it’s as if you’re getting a full game for free. However, if you already own a Nintendo Switch or Switch Lite, keep in mind that all three titles are on sale right now, alongside a handful of other Mario games, which we’ve detailed in our roundup of the best Mario Day deals.
Right now, Nintendo’s “Mario Choose One” bundle is available for $299.99 at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and direct from Nintendo. Just keep in mind we’re not sure how long the special edition bundle will stick around. Some former Nintendo Switch bundles — like the Pokémon: Let’s Go-themed Switch from 2018 — are pretty hard to come by at this point, so it might be wise to buy this sooner rather than later.