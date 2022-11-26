The Nintendo Switch is on sale for Black Friday with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The holidays (excluding Black Friday) are truly a time to show a little extra compassion and empathy toward our fellow humans, but if you feel the need to use that blue shell, don’t hesitate. Right now, multiple retailers still have an excellent Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online, and a standard Nintendo Switch. Normally, the combined price of everything included in this bundle would cost roughly $368, but it’s currently available at Walmart, Target, and Best Buy for just $299.99.

The benefits of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription are a little less obvious. In addition to letting you compete online against other players in games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3, an individual membership allows you to store your saved games in the cloud and provides access to exclusive discounts in the Nintendo eShop. However, the coolest benefit is that it grants you unlimited access to a growing library of classic NES and SNES titles, including Super Metroid, Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Starfox, just to name a few.