The Nintendo Switch is $20 off at Woot for Prime members

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Wednesday’s Nintendo Direct was packed full of eye-catching games that are coming to . If a or the option to play or on the go intrigues you, but you haven’t snagged the console yet, now might be a good time to pick one up. Prime members can get $20 off a Nintendo Switch at Woot. That lowers the price to .

Buy Nintendo Switch at Woot – $280

This is a return of a deal that we saw in late January. You’ll be able to save on a version of the console that Nintendo released in 2019 — you won’t be able to get a discount on or the this time around.

The Switch is a great console that we gave a score of 88 to (Nintendo has rolled out since then). It’s an excellent way to play games on both your TV and pretty much anywhere else. The library of titles in the eShop is stellar, ranging from and to Nintendo and Sega classics that are included in . Of course, the Switch is the only official way to play Nintendo’s too.

You’ll need to sign in to Woot with your Prime account to see the deal, which is limited to one unit per person. It’s worth noting that Woot’s is different from parent company Amazon’s. The offer runs until February 28th.

Follow @The Hamden JournalDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.