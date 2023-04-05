The Ninja Foodi Dual-Zone air fryer is $50 off right now

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

Air fryers don’t really fry — they’re much more versatile and handle an impressive range of recipes. If you’ve been holding back because of price, this might be a good time to add one to your kitchen. The 10-quart Ninja DZ401 is our favorite dual-zone pick in our guide to air fryers and right now Amazon is selling it for $180, or 22 percent off its usual $230 price tag. That’s the lowest price we’ve seen this year and essentially makes the 10-quart size the same price as the 6-quart version. The larger size is ideal for people who entertain or have bigger families.

A dual-zone fryer, like the DZ401, has two chambers that can cook two different foods at the same time, using completely different modes. It can also cook the same thing on both sides or just use one side at a time, leaving the other side empty for smaller batches. We like that it heats up quickly, with virtually no heat-up time and runs quietly. It even includes a Smart Finish feature that will adjust the cooking temps of each side so that your two different recipes finish at the same time.

The DZ401 has a wide temperature range, from 105 to 450 degrees and six available cooking modes including air fry, broil, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate. The 10-quart size is large, however. While that’s great for cooking up big batches of food, it’s not a small unit. If you’ve got a smaller kitchen without a lot of storage space, this might be too big.

If you’re still on the fence about air fryers in general, our guide covers the pros and cons of these devices, as well as how to clean them and where to find recipes. If you decide to dive in, the $50 discount might make this a good day to grab one.

