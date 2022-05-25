The NFL’s rumored streaming service could debut in July

The may launch as soon as July. The long-rumored NFL+ could allow fans to stream some live games on phones and tablets. It may feature other content, such as podcasts, radio and team-created content. According to , NFL+ may cost $5 per month, but pricing isn’t set in stone.

It’s believed the games fans will be able to stream on phones and tablets will be restricted to those that they can see on local TV. Yahoo (The Hamden Journal’s parent company) and carriers previously streamed those games. However, those deals have expired and it seems the NFL is retaining the rights.

The report also notes the league has been in talks with potential suitors, including Apple and Amazon, about taking an equity stake in its media business. If such a deal goes through, NFL+ could be made available as part of another streaming service. Amazon already on Prime Video. Apple’s has moved into sports as well — it every Friday.

Speaking of the , the NFL looks set to follow in that league’s footsteps. It has streamed out-of-market games on MLB.TV since 2002. The MLB is to debut a broader streaming service next year that would include in-market games for fans’ home teams. FIFA also waded into the wide world of streaming last month, with the .