The NFL will fine Tom Brady the next time he throws a Surface tablet

On the Sunday Night Football stage, December 19th, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were swept for the second consecutive regular season against the Saints — a frustrating shut-out loss that had Brady spiking a poor Microsoft Surface tablet on the sideline.

Now, per Brady on his Let’s Go podcast that aired Monday, the NFL is not going to let the Surface abuse continue. Should the seven-time Super Bowl champion throw the tablet again, he will be fined. “I did get warned from the NFL about that so… I won’t throw another Surface.” Brady said.

The co-host of the podcast, Jim Gray, joked that the whole incident was just good marketing for Microsoft’s tablet — which has been in use by NFL teams since 2014 and last year won a deal to have all 32 NFL teams use them. Gray asked Brady to clarify what exactly the warning from the NFL was; to which Brady responds eloquently: “I can’t throw another Surface, or else I get fined. Imagine that.”

Brady also joked on last week’s episode of the Let’s Go podcast: “I didn’t want to throw an interception with that tablet, so I made sure it hit the ground” he said. Brady continued to facetiously chronicle the Surface’s demise: “It was out of use, there was no chance of that one being used after I got a hold of that tablet.”

“I‘m having a great time playing,” the now 15-time pro bowler said despite the incident “I know it didn’t look like it when I snapped that tablet in half.”

It’s not the first time Brady had tossed a Surface in frustration; he threw the tablet last season as well against the Chicago Bears — the game where it looked like he had forgotten what down it was (he later admitted to it on TikTok) and the Bucs ultimately lost by one point.

Let’s not totally blame Brady for chucking the tablet though — after all, it was probably a nurtured behavior coming from his legacy in New England.