The next Nintendo Direct will take place on February 8th

has scheduled its first Direct of the year. It will largely focus on games that are coming to Switch in the first half of 2023. You’ll be able to watch the Direct on February 8th at 5PM ET on the company’s YouTube channel.

What Nintendo will feature during the stream largely remains a mystery, but we can read the tea leaves and speculate a bit. While it’s possible that we’ll get a deeper dive into The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom before that game , it’d be surprising if there were nothing about it at all in this Direct. Rumor has it that Nintendo may suddenly release this week after a lengthy . If so, expect that to make an appearance.

With the on the horizon, perhaps we’ll learn something about the future of Nintendo’s mascot on Switch. Super Nintendo World will , so expect at least a mention of that. We may learn more about Pikmin 4 as well, while Nintendo has Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe lined up for this year.

And then, of course, there’s the ever-present expectation from fans that this, after years of patiently waiting, is when we’ll finally get a release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong, which is supposed to arrive . In any case, we won’t have to wait too long to find out what Nintendo has up its sleeve.