The next Nintendo Direct will focus on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 for Switch

Nintendo will stream a 20-minute Nintendo Direct presentation this week, focusing on its next major release, the Monolith Soft role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

The Nintendo Direct will air tomorrow, Wednesday June 22, at 10 a.m. EDT. You can find it on YouTube.

Nintendo has been widely expected to preview its 2022 slate in a major Nintendo Direct this June, during — or at least near — the window traditionally occupied by E3. Several pundits agree that a June 29 date is likely, though Nintendo has yet to announce anything.

For now, its focus remains on the nearer future. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be released for Switch on July 29, two months earlier than originally planned.